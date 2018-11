Undated handout photo provided by Tesla showing Robyn Denholm, who has appointed on Nov. 8, 2018, as the new chair of the board of directors of the car manufacturing company to replace Elon Musk. EPA-EFE/Tesla

Tesla announced Thursday the appointment of Robyn Denholm as the new chair of the board of directors to replace Elon Musk, who was forced to step down as part of an agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk will retain the CEO post.