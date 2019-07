The director of Roche Latin America, Rolf Hoenger, speaks at Roche Press Day 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 4, 2019, an event designed to inform journalists about health care advances and needs. EFE-EPA/Keko Pascuzzi

Photo provided by Roche showing Jairo Restrepo, an economist with the University of Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia, speaking at Roche Press Day 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 4, 2019, an event designed to inform journalists about health care advances and needs. EFE-EPA/Keko Pascuzzi/ROCHE/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

The pharmaceutical industry must redouble its efforts to develop innovative medications that prolong the lives of people and collaborate in improving access to the treatments in Latin America.

"The industry can work, as it has to date, to create therapies that prolong life and even achieve the cure for cancer because so far there is no cure for various kinds" of that disease, Rolf Hoenger, Roche's Latin America chief, told EFE in an interview on Thursday.