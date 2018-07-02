The Pound Sterling traded lower on Monday, though mostly due to broad based dollar strength and not because of Brexit-related issues, said Canadian bank RBC according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

United Kingdom Environment Secretary Michael Gove physically ripped up a report on Prime Minister Theresa May's preferred option for a new customs partnership with the European Union, but for now this does not mean "much unless it boils over into a leadership challenge," RBC said.