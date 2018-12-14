Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate for the second time in four months in a surprise decision Friday that aims to underpin the ruble ahead of further moves by the US Federal Reserve and potential new Western sanctions, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Central banks in a number of emerging markets countries have followed the Fed in tightening their monetary policy this year, hoping to avoid an outflow of capital to the US that would see their currencies weaken, and inflation accelerate as prices of imported goods rise. The Fed is widely expected to lift its key interest rate for a ninth time since late 2015 when policy makers meet next week, and twice more in 2019.