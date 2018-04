Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the start of the trading day in New York, New York, USA, on Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The largest exchange-traded fund to track Russia's equity market tumbled on Wednesday, following multiple tweets by United States President Donald Trump that indicated growing tensions between the two countries, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF lost 3.1 percent in pre-market trading, moving on volume of about 255,000 shares.