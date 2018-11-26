File archive shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R), flanked by Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L), CEO of Novatek company Leonid Mikhelson (2-L) examines a Liquified Natural Gas plant 'Yamal LNG ' under construction in the town of Sabetta, on Yamal peninsula on the coast of the Kara Sea, Russia, Dec 8, 2017. The plant start loading of the first LNG tanker. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

Russia is expanding its foothold in the fast-growing natural gas market despite Western efforts to limit Moscow's energy influence, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Monday.

Directly squaring off against US shale exporters, Russia has emerged this year as a major player in the burgeoning market for liquefied natural gas, which is exported across the oceans on special ships. Meanwhile, Russia has been pumping gas into Europe at a record pace in existing pipelines, and to the East, it's close to opening a major pipeline into China, the world's fastest-growing major gas market.