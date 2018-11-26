Russia is expanding its foothold in the fast-growing natural gas market despite Western efforts to limit Moscow's energy influence, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Monday.
Directly squaring off against US shale exporters, Russia has emerged this year as a major player in the burgeoning market for liquefied natural gas, which is exported across the oceans on special ships. Meanwhile, Russia has been pumping gas into Europe at a record pace in existing pipelines, and to the East, it's close to opening a major pipeline into China, the world's fastest-growing major gas market.