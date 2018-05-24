EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager announced that the Commission finds Russian Gazprom's latest post-market test commitments proposal acceptable during a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Russian energy giant PAO Gazprom has formally committed to changing some business practices to settle a multiyear antitrust case, the European Union said Thursday, in a procedure that allows the state-owned company to avoid billion-dollar fines, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The announcement, which contrasts with billion-dollar antitrust fines levied by the same office on internet companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google, comes amid strained relations between Russia and the West.