Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that European firms can continue to use euros to buy Russian natural gas, despite Moscow's demand that countries which imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine pay for commodities in rubles.

The Russian president assured Scholz that payments from Europe "would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank, which is not affected by sanctions," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.