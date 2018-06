(L-R) Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexandr Novak; Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Khalid Al-Falih; the president of OPEC, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei; and the secretary general of OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, attend the 4th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lera Herranz

Russia confirmed here Saturday that it will support a plan by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and nine other oil-rich nations to increase oil production by 1 million barrels per day (mbd) starting next month.

"Increasing production in one mbd" is the appropriate step to take at this moment because of "current conditions in the oil market," Russia's Minister of Energy Alexandr Novak said.