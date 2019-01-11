File image shows an exterior view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec 14, 2018. Russia announced on Jan 11, 2019 it would resume foreign currency purchases via its central bank, spending 257 billion rubles ($3.8 billion) on foreign currency, from Jan 15 to Feb 6, or about $232 million a day. EPA-EFE (FILE) /YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia will resume foreign currency purchases on the open market to boost sovereign reserves after an eight-month break, a sign of the country's fading fears that major new sanctions will sink the ruble, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe on Friday.

Russia's Finance Ministry will spend 257 billion rubles ($3.8 billion) on foreign currency from Jan 15 to Feb 6, or about $232 million a day, the ministry said. The announcement, which was expected, didn't cause major movement in the ruble-dollar exchange rate, with one U.S. dollar buying 67 rubles Friday.