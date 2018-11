Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) during a ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of completion of the offshore section of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The president of Russian was received by his Turkish counterpart on Monday to officially inaugurate the TurkStream undersea natural gas pipeline, which is expected to bring Russian gas through the Black Sea to Turkey and on to Europe starting next year.

Vladimir Putin joined Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a ceremony at the Istanbul Congress Center to mark the completion of the offshore section of the pipeline.