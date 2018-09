Representatives of unions from The Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Italy and Spain speak to the media during a press conference of European countries' trade unions in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The name and logo of Ryanair is seen on the uniform of an employee of the Irish low cost airline during the press conference of European countries trade unions' representatives in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ryanair cabin crew from five European countries announced they would go on strike at the end of the month, unions announced Thursday.

Workers unions in Spain, Italy Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands announced they would stage a 24-hour strike on Sept. 28.