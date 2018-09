The name and logo of Ryanair is seen on the uniform of an employee of the Irish low cost airline during the press conference of European countries trade unions' representatives in Brussels, Belgium, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has cancelled 8 percent of its scheduled flights for Friday due to cabin crew strikes in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The budget airline said it cancelled 190 of the 2,400 flights that were scheduled on the day and that it has already advised the 30,000 customers who are likely to be affected.