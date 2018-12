Employees of Ryanair wear masks with the picture of Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary during a protest at the airport in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Ryanair Holdings said Wednesday that it is confident UK courts will back its decision not to pay compensation for flight disruption caused by staff strikes, according to report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said earlier it had begun enforcement action against Ryanair after the budget airline refused to compensate customers for disruption caused by a wave of summer walkouts by pilots and cabin crew.