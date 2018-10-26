A plane of Irish low cost airline Ryanair about to take off from the Hans Koschnick Airport in Bremen, Germany, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Ireland-based budget airline Ryanair on Friday defended its widely-condemned handling of an incident on board one of its flights involving the hate speech-filled abuse of an elderly woman of color and her daughter by a white male passenger.

The low-cost carrier issued an official statement, ostensibly to refute the negative media coverage and social media attention that was generated after a video recorded by another passenger was posted on Twitter that showed how a British man named David Mesher subjected a black woman, Delsie Gayle, to a profanity-laden and aggressively racist tirade on an Oct. 19 flight between Barcelona and London Stansted.