A passenger stands at the desk of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair during the first day of strike of the company's cabin crew members at El Prat airport in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Ryanair said Wednesday that plans to cut its Dublin-based fleet of aircraft from 30 to 24 planes during the 2018 winter season, citing growth in its Polish operations and lower forward bookings and air fares in Ireland, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The low-cost airline said that the lower forward bookings in Ireland were partly as a result to recent strikes by Irish pilots. It said it has sent letters of 90-days' protective notice to more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew employees whose services might not be needed from Oct. 28.