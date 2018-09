A Ryanair airplane stands on the tarmac at the Niederrhein airport in Weeze, Germany, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Thursday that it will open two new bases in France, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The budget airline said it will invest $400 million on airports in Bordeaux and Marseille, and base two aircraft at each.