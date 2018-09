Irish low-cost airline Ryanair employees on strike and officials of the trade union ver.di hold a banner reading 'Rights at Ryanair' at the airport of Bremen, northern Germany, Sep 12, 2018 EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Ryanair pilots and flight attendants began a 24-hour strike in Germany early Wednesday forcing the Irish low-cost airline to cancel 150 of the 400 flights scheduled during the day.

Cologne Bonn Airport said 20 of the 56 scheduled flights had been canceled while the Verdi trade union said five of the ten flights scheduled at Frankfurt Airport will not operate.