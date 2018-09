The passengers of the first flight Kiev-Berlin by the low cost airline Ryanair load their luggage on to plane in Kiev's airport Boryspil, Ukraine, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ireland-based pilots of Ryanair Holdings PLC have voted unanimously to accept a collective agreement between the airline and the Irish Airline Pilots Association, IALPA said in a statement Wednesday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Ryanair had agreed the terms of the agreement covering base transfers, staff seniority, annual leave and other issues with trade union Forsa and a committee representing the pilots in late August, following long mediated negotiations.