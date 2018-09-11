Pilots of Ryanair sit with their banners at the Frankfurt International airport during a pilots strike of flight company Ryanair in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

German trade union Ver.di has called on Ryanair Holdings PLC cabin crew based in the country to go on a one-day strike as it said that a round of negotiations with the low-budget airline's management last week was unsuccessful, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

The union said that the negotiations affect about 1,000 staff and that Ryanair hasn't met its key demand for a "substantial increase in pay," as well as the introduction of a basic salary for all flight attendants.