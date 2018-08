Ryanair airplanes stand idle on the tarmac during the first day of strike of the company's cabin crews at Brussels South airport, in Charleroi, Belgium, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

London-listed shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC rose sharply on Thursday after the budget airline said it reached an agreement overnight with its Irish-based pilots, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The company said it will take the agreement it struck with trade union Forsa and a committee representing its Ireland-based pilots to its board in due course, and after the pilots have voted on the proposed terms.