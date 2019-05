Ryanair Holdings PLC, Europe's largest budget airline and the region's largest customer for Boeing’s 737 MAX jets, warned that profit for this year would be dented by the plane's global grounding, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

Ryanair said profit for the financial year that ended March 31 slumped to 885 million euros ($987 million), despite a 7 percent increase in sales to EUR7.7 billion.