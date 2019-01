Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells his morning press conference on Jan. 15, 2019, that the people behind the fuel-theft racket blamed for some $3.4 billion in losses last year continue to damage pipelines. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells his morning press conference on Jan. 15, 2019, that the people behind the fuel-theft racket blamed for some $3.4 billion in losses last year continue to damage pipelines. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the people behind the fuel-theft racket blamed for some $3.4 billion in losses last year continue to damage pipelines, making it hard to fix the supply problem that several states are suffering.

"The people running this illicit business are continuing their acts of sabotage. They continue to break pipelines," the leftist leader told his morning press conference.