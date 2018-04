South Koreans try the new Samsung Smart phone Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S9 smartphones are introduced at an event in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A person walks past Samsung Electronics Co's brand shop at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics reported its first-quarter net profit up 52 percent from a year earlier, thanks to increased sales of its Galaxy S9 mobile and the good performance of its chips unit.

The Suwon-based company posted a net profit of 11.6 trillion won ($10.7 billion) between January and March.