Apple on Tuesday presented results that confirmed the difficulties faced by the company, with a reduction in both profits and revenues compared to early last year, troubled by the slowdown in China and a decline in sales of the iPhone.
The company's CEO, Tim Cook, already warned in early January that there were clouds approaching; in an unusual move (it was the first time in more than 15 years), he sent a letter to shareholders outlining lower revenue expectations for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019.