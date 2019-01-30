Apple iPhones on display at the new re-located Apple store in Walnut Creek, California, USA, 29 January 2019. Apple's fiscal first-quarter results showed its iPhone revenue drop by 15 percent. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A view of an Apple store in Grand Central Station in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2019. The company is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results at the end of of day. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Apple on Tuesday presented results that confirmed the difficulties faced by the company, with a reduction in both profits and revenues compared to early last year, troubled by the slowdown in China and a decline in sales of the iPhone.

The company's CEO, Tim Cook, already warned in early January that there were clouds approaching; in an unusual move (it was the first time in more than 15 years), he sent a letter to shareholders outlining lower revenue expectations for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019.