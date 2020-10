The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Intradeco Apparel, Inc., founded by Salvadoran-born entrepreneur Felix Siman, to boost production of masks and other protective items at its factories in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The company, which employs 10,000 Latin America, added staff to respond to increased demand due to the coronavirus, and Intradeco played a key role in providing masks for health care professionals at hospitals in New York and other major cities in the United States.