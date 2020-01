The LG G8X ThinQ mobile phone with dual screen is shown during the LG press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Journalists take pictures of televisions displayed during the LG press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The two South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG faced off in another round of their staunch competition to determine the future of televisions, but unlike in the past, on Monday the pair brought different ideas to the table.

The two companies were among the first to open the CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics fair in Las Vegas, presenting their new models of TV to be released this year, as well as those that are still only concepts. EFE-EPA