Representatives of Samsung Electronics, a group representing victims who became ill while working at the company's plants, and the mediation committee sign a settlement agreement in Seoul on Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Friday formally apologized for cancer and other diseases suffered by its workers and their children, and promised to pay the agreed compensation.

The issue came to light in 2007 when Samsung Electronics employee Hwang Yu-mi died of leukemia and information came out about other cases where former workers of the company's microchips and screen-manufacturing factories had fallen sick.