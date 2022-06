A Galaxy S8 billboard hungs near the headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southeastern Seoul, South Korea, 07 July 2017. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT/FILE

Samsung Electronics Mobile President Ko Dong-Jin presents the company's new smartphones the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at Samsung's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2017. EPAJEON HEON-KYUN/FILE

An Australian court fined Samsung Australia AU$14 million ($9.6 million) for misleading consumers about resistance to water from several of their mobile phones, official sources reported Thursday.

The subsidiary of the South Korean technology company reached an agreement with the justice system after admitting to having violated Australian consumer laws through several ads where it misleadingly advertised the resistance of its cell phones.