Vice President Samsung Electronics America Alanna Cotton talks about the watch at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Executive Vice President Samsung Electronics America, Joe Stinziano, (R) along with Senior Vice President Samsung Electronics America Yoon Lee (L) talks about a new TV at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

President and Head CEO Samsung Electronics HS Kim speaks at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

President and CEO Samsung Electronics North America Tim Baxter speaks to a crowd at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

South Korean technology company Samsung Electronics expects its operating profit for the fiscal year 2017 to increase by 83.3 percent to 53.6 billion won (about $50.16 billion).

Samsung's sales turnover is estimated to stand at 239.6 trillion won in the whole fiscal year 2017, which would indicate an increase of 18.7 percent, according to estimates published Tuesday by the company in a brief statement.