Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S9 smartphones are introduced at an event in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Samsung Electronics Co. expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, a surprise result that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Tuesday in an article made available to Efe.

The world's largest maker of smartphones and semiconductors said its estimated profit decline comes "amid mounting macro uncertainties." The Suwon, South Korea-based company pointed to "lackluster demand" for memory chips and "intensifying competition" in its handsets business.