Samsung Electronics flags fly outside the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 08 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean woman stands next to a Samsung advertisement at the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 08 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean multinational Samsung Electronics recorded net profits of 44.34 trillion won ($39.8 billion) in 2018, 5.12 percent more than in 2017, the company announced Thursday.

Only in the fourth quarter of the year, the company's net profit fell 30.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017, to $7.6 billion.