Samsung Electronics Co. said it expects to post a 60% decline in first-quarter operating profit as memory-chip demand has faded, the latest fallout from a global pullback in spending, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Friday in an article provided to Efe.

On Friday, Samsung said it expected an operating profit of 6.2 trillion South Korean won ($5.5 billion), down from 15.64 trillion won a year earlier. The company expects revenue to decrease 14% to 52 trillion won for the quarter ended March 31. The company reports its final results later this month.