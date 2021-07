People walk past a Samsung Electronics Co. logo at its headquarters in southern Seoul, South Korea, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The logo of Samsung Group is pictured at its main office in southern Seoul, South Korea, 02 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that it expects an operating profit of about 12.5 trillion Korean won (around $10.99 billion) in the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of 53.4 percent, driven by a good performance by its chips division.

This would also be 33.3 percent more than the operating profit that the South Korean tech giant posted between January and March of this year.