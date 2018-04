A South Korean national flag and a Samsung flag at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in Seoul, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A visitors records a high speed video with a new Samsung S9 presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics said Friday that it expects an operating profit of about 15.6 trillion won ($14.6 billion) in the first-quarter, which would mark a year-on-year rise of 57.58 percent.

The figure would be a new record high for Samsung's operating profit in the January-March period, according to an earnings forecast by Samsung.