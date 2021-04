Lee Kun-hee (C), chairman of South Korean Electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co., along with his wife Hong Ra-hee attends a dinner to mark the 20th anniversary of his 'New Management Initiative' at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 28 October 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, arrives to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The heirs of the late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee said Wednesday that they will pay more than 12 trillion won (around $10.79 billion) in inheritance tax, a record in South Korea.

"The Family plans to pay the full amount of the inheritance tax over a period of five years in six installments, starting in April 2021," they said in a statement issued by the Samsung Group. EFE