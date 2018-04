The logo of Samsung Group is pictured at its main office in southern Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday launched a mobile phone model without data access which is aimed at students who want to avoid distractions during university entrance examinations.

The Galaxy J2 Pro is conceived as a basic version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy range, with different technical features.