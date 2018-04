A visitors records a high speed video with a new Samsung S9 presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Andreu Dalmau

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics achieved a net profit of 11.6 trillion won ($10.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2018, up 52.11 percent year on year, the company announced Thursday.

However, its net profit for the January-March period was 4.64 percent lower than that of the last quarter of 2017, when Samsung achieved 12.2 trillion won.