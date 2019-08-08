Dong Jin Koh (L), the president and CEO of Samsung, and Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, shake hands during the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 07 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A man tries the new Samsung Galaxy Book S laptop during the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 07 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dong Jin Koh, the president and CEO of Samsung, introduces the Samsung Note 10 phone during the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 07 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The new Samsung Note 10 and Note 10 plus phones on display at the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Samsung presented on Wednesday in New York its latest and most powerful models of smartphones in the best-selling Galaxy series, which come in two sizes, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, and a version that will be compatible with the new and faster 5G network in the United States.

At its popular "Unpacked" event, the South Korean multinational also launched an improved digital S Pen stylus and a hybrid of smartphone and laptop called Galaxy Book S, while announcing its collaborations with technology giant Microsoft and the United Nations Development Program.