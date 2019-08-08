Samsung presented on Wednesday in New York its latest and most powerful models of smartphones in the best-selling Galaxy series, which come in two sizes, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, and a version that will be compatible with the new and faster 5G network in the United States.
At its popular "Unpacked" event, the South Korean multinational also launched an improved digital S Pen stylus and a hybrid of smartphone and laptop called Galaxy Book S, while announcing its collaborations with technology giant Microsoft and the United Nations Development Program.