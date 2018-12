Kim Ki-nam, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics, adjusts the microphones before issuing an apology to the victims who fell ill while working at the tech firm's plants, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Samsung logo is displayed at their booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the appointment of the head of its semiconductor division as vice president.

The company said in a statement that the decision was based on Kim Ki-nam's ability to lead. It added that he was able to "promote the competitiveness" of the company to "become a global superpower" in chip manufacturing.