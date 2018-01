Vice President Samsung Electronics America Alanna Cotton talks about the new Notebook 9 Pen at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics achieved a net profit of 42.19 billion won in 2017 ($39.30 billion), 85.6 percent more than in 2016 thanks to the boom in the memory chip industry, the company announced Wednesday.

The Suwon-based company, just south of Seoul, also earned a gross operating profit of 56.2 trillion won, 83 percent higher than the previous year, the company indicated in a statement.