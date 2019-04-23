Samsung Electronics Co. delayed the rollout of its Galaxy Fold because of technical problems just days ahead of its planned launch, a blow to the hardware giant and its hopes for a product it billed as one of the smartphone market's biggest innovations in years, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Tuesday.

The Galaxy Fold, the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen device, was slated to reach shelves in the U.S. on Friday, priced at nearly $2,000. But problems with phones being used by reviewers prompted Samsung to push off the debut, the company said Monday, adding that it plans to make public a new release date in the coming weeks.