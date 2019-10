Visitors walk under SAMSUNG logo during the COMPUTEX, the largest computer show in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Samsung Electronics's net profit in the third quarter of 2019 fell 52.1 percent year-on-year to 6.29 trillion won (about $5.4 billion) mainly on account of falling semiconductor prices.

The South Korean giant's operating profit decreased by 55.7 percent year-on-year to 7.78 trillion won while its gross operating profit (Ebitda) was 8.62 trillion won – down 52 percent from a year ago. EFE-EPA