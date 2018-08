A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

The US-China trade fight has put South Korean electronics giant Samsung in an uncomfortable spot, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

The two countries are among Samsung's biggest markets, together accounting for about 40 percent of its 2017 revenue.