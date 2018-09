A clerk scrutinizes 100 dollar US banknotes at the headquarters of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 4, 2018, to see whether there are any counterfeit bills. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States' Federal Reserve Bank on Friday announced the appointment of Mary Daly as the president of the San Francisco Fed, making her the first openly gay regional president of the 100-year-old institution.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, with jurisdiction over almost the entire western US, said in a statement that Daly was the "ideal choice" for the position and will begin her term on Oct.1.