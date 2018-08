Photograph showing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a meeting with the presidents of the lower house and Senate, Maya Fernandez and Carlos Montes, respectively in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met here Tuesday with executives of Spain-based companies with operations in Chile as he continued his official visit to the Andean nation.

During a working breakfast at Spain's embassy in Santiago, Sanchez expressed his support for the internationalization of Spanish businesses, official sources said.