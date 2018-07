Signage of Spanish bank Santander seen at a company branch in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Banco Santander said Wednesday that its geographical diversity helped deliver a strong underlying profit rise in the second quarter, although it was hit by integration costs and currency headwinds, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Spanish bank, one of Europe's largest lenders, said its second-quarter net profit was 1.70 billion euros ($1.99 billion), down 3 percent from the year-earlier quarter.