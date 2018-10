Banco Santander S.A. is fully cooperating with German authorities, the Spanish bank said Thursday after media reports that German prosecutors are looking at the bank's role in an alleged tax-evasion scheme, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The alleged evasion took place through an arbitrage strategy known as "cum/ex" or "dividend stripping," which involves transactions using shares that pay dividends.