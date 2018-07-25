Santander Bank saw a net profit of 3.752 billion euros ($4.384 billion) between January and June 2018, a 4 percent increase from the same period in 2017, the bank said Wednesday, after registering a 300 million euro net charge as a result of the integration of Banco Popular.

In a filing to the National Securities Market Commission, the body responsible for regulating the Spanish stock market, Santander said that the profit, excluding such non-recurring charges, would have increased by 25 percent in constant euros to 4.502 billion due to an increase in customer revenues.