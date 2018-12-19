The United Kingdom branch of Banco Santander has been fined 32.8 million pounds ($41.5 million) for failing to adequately process accounts and investments of deceased persons, the country's financial conduct regulator said Wednesday.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority said Santander had not transferred funds totaling more than 183 million pounds in a timely manner to 40,428 beneficiaries and had also not properly disclosed information relating to the problems with the probate and bereavement authorities.